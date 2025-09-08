Open Day at town centre workspace hub

The Vulcan Works team are looking forward to welcoming visitors on the Open Day.

Award-winning Northampton workspace hub Vulcan Works will host an open day next month to showcase its offering to the business community.

The town centre innovative serviced office, which is in the heart of the Cultural Quarter, is inviting visitors to drop by and see the centre in all its entrepreneurial glory on Friday 31st October.

From 10am to 3.30pm, anyone can explore the modern facilities and meet the vibrant Vulcan Works community.

There will also be regular guided tours around the beautifully restored Victorian industrial building, which is home to coworking spaces, private offices, meeting rooms, and bustling breakout areas.

Guests can also meet current Vulcan Works residents and local entrepreneurs, hear their stories, and discover how the purpose-built centre supports business growth.

There will be free hot desking and networking throughout the day in the shared collaborative coworking space.

Vulcan Works opened in 2023, offering a unique business opportunity to the local community – not just private and shared workspaces, but innovative workshops and unrivalled business support too.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “This is the perfect opportunity for anyone curious about coworking, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and start-ups to come and have a look at our amazing centre.

“Vulcan Works is the epitome of connection and collaboration, and we are very proud of our vibrant community of creatives, innovators and businesses, who all work closely to share best practices and grow together.

“We are much more than just an office space. Come and see for yourself and see how Vulcan Works can support you and your business too!”

Guided tours will take place at 11am, 12.15pm, 12.45pm, 1.30pm, 2pm, 2.30pm and 3pm. Book onto the open day or a specific tour in advance by visiting https://vulcanworks.co.uk/event/vulcan-works-open-day-2/

To find out more about offices at Vulcan Works or request a show around on another day, email [email protected] or visit vulcanworks.co.uk.