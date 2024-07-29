Open day at Northamptonshire-based business Spinaclean Ltd
The open day will provide a unique opportunity for you, and anyone looking to venture into the exterior cleaning industry, to delve into the dynamic world of exterior cleaning.
You’ll benefit from product demonstrations and gain valuable insights from the company’s product specialists from Spinaclean's product specialists, who will be available throughout the day to answer any questions. Family and friends are welcome to join, and food and drinks will be provided for everyone. There’ll also be an exclusive sneak peek at a brand-new product range.
"We are looking forward to seeing lots of new and familiar faces," said Rosie Dickson, Operations Director for Spinaclean. "This is a great opportunity to learn from our experts and see our innovative products in action."
No need to register, just come along between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm for a chance to talk all things exterior cleaning-related with the team at Spinaclean.
Event Details:
Date: 17th August
Time: 10:00 – 3:00
Location: Spinaclean ltd. Unit 33, Cornwell Business Park, Salthouse Road, Brackmills, Northampton, NN4 7EX
