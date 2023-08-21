One Stop Franchisee celebrates Towcester store opening

The brand-new store opened on Friday 18th August with a special launch celebration attended by members of the local community. Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 50 customers. Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each!

Customers filled the aisles, delighted to welcome One Stop to the area and looked around the freshly fitted-out store.

The new convenience store will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, alongside treats for the whole family. One Stop have built their reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.

One Stop School Lane

Alongside well-known brands, the store will stock One Stop’s brand new Selected by Tesco range. With over 160 products to choose from including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts, customers can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag.

Customers can also take advantage of the £3.50 lunchtime meal deal featuring a tasty range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks or stock up on grocery essentials or that missing ingredient for tonight’s dinner.