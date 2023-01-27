One of the newest shops to be welcomed to Northampton town centre towards the end of last year was KS Flowers.

Located in The Ridings Arcade, St Giles’ Street, visitors were excited to see a new and luxurious florist open in the town.

However, just two months on, business owner Ksenija Sturina has shared her fear over the prospect of the “worrying” parking increases proposed by West Northamptonshire Council.

Ksenija revealed she pays £90 per month to park near Cheyne Walk, which is the closest to her store at the far end of St Giles’ Street.

She said: “The proposals would have a massive impact. People are already discouraged from visiting the town centre as there are no card machines and they need coins.

“Making the trip requires customers to think about the cash they’re paying in advance, and it makes them consider going elsewhere.”

As Ksenija is still new to the town centre, she says she could not predict which businesses this would impact the most but admits it has “scared her a lot”.

The business owner would love to be able to park her car outside her store, but there is a two-hour limit and the spaces are always taken.

She also makes flower deliveries, which requires her to go back and forth between Cheyne Walk and the florist – costing her precious time and ultimately money.

Ksenija is also fearful of the potential knock on effect of the amount of works planned to go ahead in the town centre – from the Market Square, Fish Street and Abington Street rejuvenations, to revamps to the former Debenhams, M&S and BHS buildings.

She questioned: “If people are avoiding coming into the town centre because of the work, how will I reach them?”

The business owner spoke of how everyone is connected. If people no longer visit their favourite restaurants or cafes, they are unlikely to stumble across her new store.

“January is a challenging month as it is, without the thought of this happening and being such a new business,” said Ksenija.

The florist owner will be joining her fellow town centre businesses, who have welcomed her in, to fight the proposals.