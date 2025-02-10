One of Northampton’s most popular cookie businesses is still ‘flying high’ after four years

One of Northampton’s most popular cookie businesses is still “flying high” as it approaches four years operating in the town.

Cookie Babes was set up in the summer of 2021 by childhood best friends Alice Gregory and Lottie Slee, before she took a step back to focus on her NHS career.

It was in early 2023 when Alice faced the tough decision about whether to push Cookie Babes forward or throw in the towel, but she decided to make a go of it.

The business initially ran at events from a gazebo-style tent but Alice invested in a trailer to make it more mobile and open up opportunities.

A year-and-a-half on from when Alice last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo, she said: “The business is doing absolutely amazing – it is flying high and I am really happy.”

The Cookie Babes concept has remained the same but Alice is constantly adding new flavours to her recipe book, which stands at almost 90. She likes to keep things fresh for her loyal customers.

“The business hit a turning point at the start of 2023,” said Alice. “I made the decision to invest all my savings and I’ve never looked back.”

The business owner believes it is the variety of flavours that customers like most about Cookie Babes, as well as the fact she is “detail obsessed” and puts so much pride into everything she does.

The Cookie Babes concept has remained the same but Alice is constantly adding new flavours to her recipe book, which stands at almost 90.

“If it isn’t perfect, it is not good enough,” said Alice. “I also hate saying no and I am the queen of last minute orders.”

Talking about what sets Cookie Babes apart from other businesses, Alice said: “We do one thing really well which is unique, but there are so many amazing baking businesses around the county.

“We support each other and it’s more of a community than a competition. I love building up others I have met along the way.”

Alongside taking the risky leap to invest in Cookie Babes and purchase the trailer in early 2023, Alice is most proud that her ‘cinnamon roll’ cookie was highly commended at last year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

Alice is also proud to be among the most popular guest bakers at sandwich shop Spread in Adnitt Road. Cookie Babes’ products fly out the door alongside Amy Adams’ sandwiches.

“Amy is the queen of supporting other businesses,” said Alice. “You go into business because you love baking and the product. Having my cookies at Spread allows me to see the reaction to what I am passionate about – and how people discover new favourites.

“Spread has opened up the opportunity for people to try my cookies without having a dessert at Bite Street or buying a box of six.”

Bite Street, which is one of the places where it first began for Cookie Babes, remains an important part of the business.

As well as continuing to attend a variety of street food events in 2025, Alice looks forward to introducing new flavours, continuing to stock at Spread, and fulfilling some exciting wedding orders.

To take a look at what Cookie Babes has to offer, check out the business’ Instagram page here.