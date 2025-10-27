On The Map Northamptonshire: Meet the group fighting for the county to secure a brown road sign

Meet the group behind On The Map Northamptonshire, who are fighting for the county to secure a brown road sign to highlight everything it has to offer.

The hope is that the sign, which will be located at Junction 15 heading northbound on the M1, will direct more visitors to attractions and experiences, harness the full potential of our vibrant visitor economy, improve pride in place, and establish the county as a must-visit destination.

The group is made up of the family behind Jeyes of Earls Barton, Kate Dent from Discover Northamptonshire, Richard Clinton from Delapré Abbey and Simon Cox from NNBN, just to name a few.

This project has brought people together from all walks of life within the county, and has received support from Northamptonshire MPs and councillors.

Pip Jeyes from Jeyes of Earls Barton was in attendance at last week’s Northamptonshire Day Parliamentary Reception, and spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about On The Map Northamptonshire.

Pip explained the positive impact the brown road sign will have on the county – including increasing tourism, recognition for the county for all it has to offer, and spreading pride among those who live here.

“I love Northamptonshire people,” said Pip. “Because we’re not a city or a small town and we’re right in the middle, everybody knows everyone. There’s always a great buzz around the county.”

This project was kickstarted in January 2025 and the group gave themselves a year to make good progress. Although they will not have a sign in the ground within that year, the application forms will have been submitted and fundraising efforts will be underway by January 2026.

The team now needs to fill in the application forms for each symbol that appears on the brown sign, and this goes through West Northamptonshire Council and then National Highways.

If it is approved and the money is fundraised to make it happen, there will also be more brown signs directing people until they reach each of the attractions and experiences across the county.

Pip said: “So long as you’ve ticked all the boxes, which we’re trying to do, they can’t really say no. If they try and say no, they’ve got to say no to that group of people, every MP in Northamptonshire and me, so good luck with that.”

Pip admitted that as a result of the national attention that On The Map Northamptonshire has attracted, this has propelled Jeyes of Earls Barton further. “This has taken us to a level I’ve not been to before,” she said.

The business, located at the heart of the village in the shadow of one of England’s finest Anglo-Saxon towers, blends hospitality, retail and history.

Pip, Anna and Georgina are passionate about creating an unforgettable experience and making a lasting impression on regular guests, new customers and visiting tourists alike. This also includes championing local collaborations, produce and community.

Together, they have maintained the family ethos while introducing new and exciting brands, products and experiences to loyal visitors – and are proud to bring these values to On The Map Northamptonshire.