Oh my lawd,’ Moo Hatch customers are drooling in Towcester with their burger specials

The mobile street food van Moo Hatch has been rocking up to various events and places to serve its impressive burger concoctions and now has a regular slot in Towcester and Naseby where you can drop in for some full on taste.

Moo Hatch is a family business based in the villages of south Northamptonshire and run by husband and wife team, Tim and Cara. With Tim's foodie inspiration and Cara's organisation, Moo Hatch has become ‘not your usual burger van’ as declared by customers.

​Tim and Cara believe in proper food and their burgers are freshly 'smash' cooked on the griddle with quality 100 percent beef chuck mince. They use locally baked brioche buns and locally sourced ingredients for all of their dishes.

McMoo at Moo Hatch

Their burger towers comprise of some real favourites, including a British breakfast butty burger and specials with goat, lamb, brisket and blue cheese. The names of their burgers will have you wanting to order through curiosity, with Smokey Moo Oink, Plain Jane, Sad Cow, Flaming Hot Moo, McMoo and many more. There’s also the Squeaky Mooless burger which will appeal to the non-meat eaters.

You can hunt the Moo Hatch van down:

Monday, Thursday, Friday at Towcester (next to Aldi car park) 8.30am - 2pm

Fridays - Naseby Village Hall 5-8pm

A breakfast butty with a burger twist

You can pre-order which is recommended if you want to try their specials.