Offices at St John's building now available

The purpose-built serviced workspace in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter has proved so popular since opening in February 2023, that all offices in the main Vulcan Works building on Guildhall Road have now been snapped up by local businesses.

A second building, the four-storey St John’s Building on Fetter Street, is now being marketed to potential tenants by the Vulcan Works team.

The St John’s Building houses 32 offices, ranging in size from 209 square feet to 405 square feet, and can cater for companies of all sizes.

Also based within the St John’s Building is a state-of-the-art meeting room named Loake, which is used exclusively by customers with offices in the building, and features audio/visual meeting equipment, a flip-chart, air-conditioning and a Nespresso coffee machine. Other shared facilities include a breakout area, kitchen and lift. Customers can also benefit from the same support as those based in the main Vulcan Works building – coaching from an on-site business growth manager, access to events and use of the co-working space, showers and other meeting rooms.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “Our offices are ideal for ambitious start-ups, growing and established businesses. We are more than just an office space. We also provide exceptional facilities, events, superb business support and a real sense of community, all of which give a business a chance to thrive in an inclusive, innovative environment.