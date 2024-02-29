News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Offices at St John's building now available

Companies looking to base their business in an innovative and creative environment have the chance to hire newly available office space at Vulcan Works.
By Laura SmithContributor
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The purpose-built serviced workspace in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter has proved so popular since opening in February 2023, that all offices in the main Vulcan Works building on Guildhall Road have now been snapped up by local businesses.

A second building, the four-storey St John’s Building on Fetter Street, is now being marketed to potential tenants by the Vulcan Works team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The St John’s Building houses 32 offices, ranging in size from 209 square feet to 405 square feet, and can cater for companies of all sizes.

Most Popular
St John's buildingSt John's building
St John's building

Also based within the St John’s Building is a state-of-the-art meeting room named Loake, which is used exclusively by customers with offices in the building, and features audio/visual meeting equipment, a flip-chart, air-conditioning and a Nespresso coffee machine. Other shared facilities include a breakout area, kitchen and lift. Customers can also benefit from the same support as those based in the main Vulcan Works building – coaching from an on-site business growth manager, access to events and use of the co-working space, showers and other meeting rooms.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “Our offices are ideal for ambitious start-ups, growing and established businesses. We are more than just an office space. We also provide exceptional facilities, events, superb business support and a real sense of community, all of which give a business a chance to thrive in an inclusive, innovative environment.

“Already we have had three organisations move into St John’s without even really promoting the space. We look forward to seeing more thriving local businesses move in over the coming months.”

Related topics:St John'sNorthampton