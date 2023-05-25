Oakleaf’s Clinical Director wins Prestigious National Care Award For Charity Work

This prestigious national awards ceremony recognises, rewards and celebrates the outstanding work and achievements of staff across all of the Care Settings, Schools and Centres throughout the UK and now a wider international area encompassing CareTech’s operations in the Middle East.

The star-studded event was attended by over 350 individuals from all across the CareTech group with the winners being nominated and chosen by colleagues and peers across 14 categories including an overall National Winner.

Kathy Swannell, the Operations and Clinical Director of Services for the Oakleaf Group based in Northampton was nominated by colleagues for the “Michael Hill Charitable Award” an award given in honour of CareTech’s former Group Finance Director. This award recognises a selfless staff member who goes above and beyond to improve the lives of others outside of their working day. It rewards their outstanding community or charity work and their dedication to worthy causes.

Kathy Swannel receiving her award from Nasir Quraishi and Bilal Tahir

Kathy was described by colleagues as “a truly remarkable individual who has dedicated her life to making a difference in the lives of others. Kathy's passion for fundraising for S.A.N.D.S (The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity), a charity which supports anyone affected by the death of a baby, is inspiring”

Kathy and her husband have organised charity discos to raise funds for the Gossett special baby care unit for equipment, training, and support for families. She has also helped to decorate and refurnish the parent bereavement rooms in local hospitals around Northampton and has played a key role in developing a memorial garden in Northampton, organised summer picnics, balloon releases, and Christmas services for families.

In addition to her tireless fundraising efforts, Kathy also committed her own time to train to become a loss befriender over weekends, supporting newly bereaved families. She chairs a monthly support meeting across Northampton and supports a father's group once a month. She even fundraises for the S.A.N.D.S United football league.Kathy's work with S.A.N.D.S. has had a profound impact on the lives of countless families in Northampton and beyond. Her unwavering dedication to supporting those who have suffered the loss of a child is an inspiration to everyone.

Presenting the award, Nasir Quraishi (Group Executive Director for Adults and Specialist Services) commented: “It is with great pleasure that we recognise Kathy's outstanding contributions with The Michael Hill Charitable Award. Congratulations, Kathy, and thank you for all that you do” Speaking at the Awards, Kathy Stated: “Winning any award is an absolute honour but for me this particular award, the Michael Hill charity /community award, means the world to me and to my family. All the work I do for the charity S.A.N.D.S (The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity) is in memory of my twin sons Gregg and Charlie Swannell, so this award is for them. It’s my privilege to support families at such a tragic and difficult time in their lives but is such important work that I hope goes some small way to make their long journey navigating such grief a little easier. I’m blown away to have this work recognised by my colleagues and peers. I really appreciate the recognition from CareTech and the support they give to me”