Nursing Home Receives Care Package From Northamptonshire Homebuilder

David Wilson Homes is currently building a range of properties near the nursing home at Bertone Gardens at Hanwood Park in Barton Seagrave, and the donation included a mix of essential items and entertainment for its residents, to recognise the importance of social engagement within care settings.

Countryview Nursing Home is a family owned and family orientated nursing home located in the village of Warkton, a tailored care experience to suit individual needs.

The care package comprised of shower gels, bars of soap, boxes of chocolates, a jigsaw puzzle, a magnetic board game set and puzzle books to make for light-hearted recreation when needed. It also included a large pack of greetings cards for residents to use for keeping in touch with family and friends.

DWSM - 1 - A staff member and resident with the care package donated by David Wilson Homes

Ruth Webb, Registered Manager at Countryview Nursing Home, said: “We were thrilled when David Wilson Homes offered us a care package. We all enjoyed a chocolate on the veranda, and the residents will get use and joy out of all of the items.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our donation of a care package to Countryview Nursing Home is a symbol of togetherness after a difficult few years, whilst letting the more vulnerable members of our community know they are in our thoughts.

“As a leading housebuilder it is important to support the communities in the areas that we build. We hope this donation will provide some entertainment and use for the staff and residents.”

To find out more about the nursing home, visit the website at Countryview Nursing Home.