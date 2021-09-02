Not At The Office opens highly anticipated co-working space in Northampton

A new aesthetic co-working space has been launched in Northampton for those who miss the fun of working in the office.

‘Not At The Office’ will be opening its doors from September 6 from £10 per day with a special open day on September 3 from 3pm where the public will be able to meet the founders and explore the space.

The new workspace is the brainchild of Northampton based dynamic duo, Yasmin Keenan and Sarah Celia Partingon. Yasmin has her own gift crafting business - Brown Bear - and Sarah is the mastermind behind Pose Fitness, which teaches barre, pilates, yoga and ballet.

Founders of 'Not At The Office', Yasmin Keenan and Sarah Celia Partingon.

Yasmin said: “Time to bring back the frolics of the office into a sector that can, at times, feel lonely and uninspired.

“We want to create a space that offers social opportunities, networking prospects and some all important human interaction. Not forgetting some quirky touches including the office dog, artist wall and creative juice mornings.”

‘Not At The Office’ took the town by storm in July with their unique take on networking events and a membership that is bursting with resources to help inspire, grow and champion budding local businesses and solo workers.

Since its launch, it has sold out numerous networking events, accumulated over 40 new members and featured on BBC Radio Northampton.

Co-founder, Sarah Celia Partingon.

‘Not At The Office’ now has its own permanent location in the beautifully converted attic space above local restaurant and music venue, House Of Dapper on Wellingborough Road.

It aims to serve as a creative co-working space welcoming those missing office interaction.

Sarah added: “Our first event was a coffee morning where we had a brilliant guest speaker showing how small businesses can create copy that supports them and their business.

“The next was reel making and cocktail shaking, because who doesn’t want to network over a cocktail? Most recently, we have organised a menu tasting too, which went down really well.

Co-founder, Yasmin Keenan.

"Our next event is on Monday, September 13 and we will be having mocktails and extravagant salads with talks on sept care for work.”

Future events in the making include ‘Karaoke and Confidence’, ‘Not Another Office Christmas Party’ and ‘Speed Mating (The Friend Kind)’.

Yasmin and Sarah plan to expand not only in the community but also to office spaces in the wider shires. They will be showcasing expert guest speakers to inspire, educate and share valuable experiences and create innovative ways to support the local hospitality sector in a bid to generate revenue and further awareness for Northampton.