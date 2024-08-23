Nostalgic candy floss business owner ‘overwhelmed’ by response to first year open in Northampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Sugar Spun Fairy provides freshly spun candy floss, and personalised sweet cones and boxes, for all occasions.
Operating from a portable sweet cart, business owner Maddy Spedding can be privately hired for any event.
The business was launched after Maddy noticed a gap in the market for family friendly sweet treats and event carts, which saw her set up this side hustle alongside her full-time job.
“I have been really overwhelmed and grateful for how busy my first 12 months have been and I couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Maddy told the Chronicle & Echo.
“I have really enjoyed how diverse bookings have been. One weekend I can be at a school fete and the next at a wedding reception. I have also done lots of birthday parties and private bookings, which have all been so much fun as I get to meet and interact with so many different people.”
Maddy shared the “insane” response to seasonal packages in particular, including Christmas and Easter gifts – and the founder wanted to thank her returning customers for their support.
The Sugar Spun Fairy is available to book for any type of celebration, function or event, and Maddy offers different packages to suit all.
Her staple candy floss, confectionery and sweet cones have remained available, and popcorn was added in 2024 which has proved “really popular”.
When asked what she believes customers like most about the business, and has kept them coming back for more, Maddy said: “Everyone loves sweet treats and I always love seeing the excitement in children’s eyes as they watch their candy floss or popcorn being made from scratch.”
Whether it is the hot popcorn overflowing from the tray, or watching the cotton start to appear from the hot sugar, Maddy says there is “always a bit of theatre, which creates excitement and anticipation before the first bite”.
The founder’s proudest achievement to date is last year’s festive period, when she had to prepare hundreds of candy floss bags for a local business’ Christmas activities.
These bags sold well and there was a constant demand for Maddy to create more, which made for a very busy December.
Bonfire Night was a second highlight, and Maddy looks forward to returning to Boughton Fireworks this year for another weekend of spinning candy floss.
Though the rain poses a challenge as no one wants dissolving floss, Maddy has learnt to plan ahead so the weather does not take her by surprise.
Talking about her hopes for the future of The Sugar Spun Fairy, Maddy said: “I try not to plan too much and I focus on the present day and what’s right in front of me.
“My aspirations for 2024 and 2025 are much the same – building awareness of my brand and, of course, creating happiness and nostalgia for the people of Northampton.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.