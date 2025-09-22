Norton Nurses sold to experienced care operator

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is pleased to confirm the successful sale of Norton Nurses, a well-established domiciliary care provider in Northampton, to an experienced care operator.

Norton Nurses delivers approximately 500 hours of care per week to 32 service users, all of whom are private clients. The business holds a ‘Good’ CQC rating and is recognised locally for providing reliable, high-quality care that ensures safety, dignity, and continuity of support. Its strong client base and consistent performance made it an attractive opportunity for an experienced operator seeking to expand their portfolio.

With the outgoing owner looking to retire, the business was brought to market through Redwoods Dowling Kerr. The transaction was overseen by Sales Negotiator Stephanie Quinn, who worked closely with both parties to ensure a smooth process from instruction to completion. Through her detailed sector knowledge and careful buyer matching, Stephanie secured the right purchaser to continue the business’s success.

The new owner brings extensive experience in domiciliary and residential care, with a clear commitment to maintaining the high standards Norton Nurses is known for. This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for the business, with families assured of continuity and quality under its new leadership.

Stephanie Quinn commented: “Supporting our client through this important transition has been a privilege. Norton Nurses has earned a strong reputation for quality and care, and I am confident the buyer will uphold the values that make it so highly regarded in the local community.”

This successful transfer reflects Redwoods Dowling Kerr’s track record in guiding owners to retirement while securing motivated, capable buyers to build on established legacies.