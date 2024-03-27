Northants to the fore at energy efficiency awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kooka Developments, of Wollaston, won the Regional Insulation & Fabric Installer of the Year award.

And the Chestnut Edge development in Stoke Albany by Grace Homes that boasts the latest state-of-the-art energy efficiency measures, won the Regional New Build Project of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 12 categories up for grabs at the glittering awards ceremony at Doubletree Hilton Nottingham Gateway Hotel on March 21, attended by individuals and companies throughout the East Midlands that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Members of the Best Large Scale project receive their award

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “This is our 10th anniversary, and we think it’s more important than ever that we continue to honour companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry, carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. The work that they do - helping people save energy, reduce bills and help the environment - is key to all our futures.”