Northants studio named ‘best colour salon’ in the UK at esteemed hair and beauty awards

A Northamptonshire studio, approaching two years open, was recently named ‘best colour salon’ in the UK at an esteemed hair and beauty awards ceremony.

Amy Smith launched Dye Hair Studio in Guilsborough in July 2022 and is now nationally recognised for her specialist talent with vivid and bright hair colours.

She took the leap to launch the business, located in Cold Ashby Road, after her daughter started school. As a single parent, Amy did not have the time before then and found more security in being employed in salons across the county.

With 17 years of experience prior to setting up her studio two summers ago, Amy felt she had enough time and was in a stable position to go for it – and it has paid off.

Amy described her specialisms as working with bold, bright and vivid colours, as well as colour correction work and scalp bleaching.

“It’s been really good,” said the business founder, when asked what response she has had since opening Dye Hair Studio.

“I was fortunate that I had a loyal client base. As I’m not in a town or busy area anymore, I made sure I always had a supportive client base. They travel to me and continue to visit and recommend me to others.”

One thing Amy’s clients praise the most is the quiet and private environment, as going to a mainstream salon and being judged is a worry for many. Particularly for Amy’s non-binary customers, she says she takes pride in creating an “inclusive, safe and welcome” salon for them.

Dye Hair Studio was named Best Colour Salon at the recent UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Amy said: “It’s really amazing as it’s my absolute favourite thing to do. I love it. It feels nice to be recognised for something I’m passionate about.”

As she would soon like to offer colour education to other hairdressers, Amy is pleased to have the recognition behind her to show what an impact she has made in the first two years.

“It’s lovely to have an award but your work speaks for itself,” she added. “It’ll hopefully continue to add to the good success I’ve already had.”