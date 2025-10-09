Northants social enterprise up for national award

A social enterprise in Northamptonshire has been named a finalist in the UK Social Enterprise Awards, recognising it as one of the country’s most innovative and impactful businesses.

ICENA has been shortlisted in the Education, Training and Jobs Social Enterprise of the Year category. This award celebrates social enterprises in the education, training or employment sectors that can demonstrate excellence in vision and strategic direction and clearly evidence their social, environmental and community impact.

Founded in 2019, just before the pandemic, ICENA provides workplace and professional development training to create a safe, respectful and inclusive working environment.

Over the past five years, ICENA has empowered more than 46,000 people through face-to-face training, online courses, and interactive eLearning programs. The organisation’s core team of three staff and 10 specialist training consultants works with a diverse range of sectors, including law firms, universities, charities, banks, architects, housing associations, and the Ministry of Justice. Most recently, ICENA delivered a trauma-informed training pilot across three major Crown Courts, reaching over 400 judges, police officers, court staff and criminal justice professionals, equipping them to better understand trauma and respond appropriately to survivors.

Naomi (far left) with the other ICENA directors

Recognised as a leading training organisation specialising in preventing sexual harassment in the workplace, ICENA’s full-circle approach goes beyond education. Its training challenges unconscious bias, dismantles victim-blaming attitudes, and empowers participants to create safer, more inclusive environments both at work and in their personal lives.

As a social enterprise, ICENA channels profits from its training directly to organisations supporting survivors of sexual violence in the UK.

Naomi Butters, Co-Founder and CEO of ICENA, said: “ICENA’s approach is about more than awareness. Survivors’ voices drive every aspect of ICENA’s training, ensuring authentic cultural change and a society where everyone can feel safe and respected.

“Our training challenges social norms and equips participants to identify and dismantle their own unconscious biases. This enables individuals to create safe, inclusive spaces at work and beyond.”

ICENA training taking place

ICENA’s mission is to transform workplaces into safe, equitable spaces while funding crucial support for survivors. Partnering with ICENA means investing not just in training, but in lasting cultural change.

There are an estimated 131,000 social enterprises in the UK, employing more than two million people and contributing £60 billion to the economy whilst tackling urgent social and environmental challenges.

Peter Holbrook CBE, Chief Executive of Social Enterprise UK, said: “Our awards are the ultimate showcase of social enterprise impact and excellence, so those who made the shortlist represent the future of business, and a beacon of hope in turbulent times. Despite economic challenges, these trailblazers are not only making profit but using it for the good of people and planet.”

ICENA will join other finalists at a VIP ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London, on Wednesday 26 November 2025, when the winners will be revealed.

To find out more about ICENA, go to www.icena.net. For more information on the UK Social Enterprise Awards, visit www.socialenterprise.org.uk.