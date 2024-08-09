Northants PR agency named Most Influential PR & Marketing Agency 2024 in the UK Enterprise Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Purple Pitch PR, is delighted to announce that they have been named the Most Influential PR & Marketing Agency 2024 in the UK Enterprise Awards.

Based at Silvestone in Northamptonshire, Purple Pitch PR deliver a range of PR services to a broad portfolio of clients which includes national law enforcement, holiday parks and further education providers.

This award is the second award for the small consultancy this year, with the CEO Michelle Nichols being awarded PR Consultancy CEO of the Year 2024 in the East Midlands Influential Business Woman Awards.

Michelle said: “I am so pleased that our team has been recognised for the work they do. We are only a small team of three, but we have a big reach working on national contracts as well as supporting smaller businesses who need help raising awareness of who they are and what they do.

The Purple Pitch award winning team

“We are quite unique as not only are we an all-female team, we are also related to each other. Tracy is my niece and Mia who joined us on a PR apprenticeship last year is my great niece. I love working with them both and know that they are as invested in the success of the business as I am. I am proud of what we have collectively achieved and hope these awards will help us continue to grow.”

This year has been an exciting year for Purple Pitch PR who have undergone a rebrand from Purple Pitch Communications, moved to a bigger office at the Silverstone Innovation Centre and are in the process of having a new website designed which they hope to go live later this year.