Northants PR agency adds to team with new appointment
and live on Freeview channel 276
Linda McKeown joins Ballyhoo PR from Weetabix and brings with her more than 25 years of magazine journalism and communications experience accumulated in a wide range of industries including beauty, food and drink, manufacturing and property.
Career highlights have included working on a campaign with actress Tamzin Outhwaite for Avon and launching Quick Bite, a magazine for the fast food industry, which was stocked in WHSmith and subsequently acquired by another publisher. Most recently, Linda has developed and executed an internal communications plan for more than 1,000 employees at cereal giant Weetabix, during the implementation of a new, multi-million-pound warehouse management IT system.
In her new role at Ballyhoo PR, Linda will be helping to produce a business magazine, crafting press releases, articles and blogs, and securing press coverage for a range of clients.
Emma Speirs, Director of Ballyhoo PR, said: “I’m really pleased to announce Linda’s appointment and welcome her to Ballyhoo PR. She will be a huge asset to the team and brings so much experience to the business that will be of real benefit to so many of our clients operating in the sectors Linda has previously worked in.”
Linda said: “I recently joined the Ballyhoo team as Senior PR and Content Executive and have already been made to feel like part of the team – and it’s a fab team!
“I’m really excited to be able to contribute in helping spread the word about the fabulous SMEs we support.
“There’s also great flexibility in the role, with hybrid working in place. I especially love our days in the office. It’s great to get together and collaborate as a team.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.