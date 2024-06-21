Northants PR agency adds to team with new appointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ballyhoo PR, a public relations and copywriting business in Lamport, has added a new Senior PR and Content Executive to its team.

Linda McKeown joins Ballyhoo PR from Weetabix and brings with her more than 25 years of magazine journalism and communications experience accumulated in a wide range of industries including beauty, food and drink, manufacturing and property.

Career highlights have included working on a campaign with actress Tamzin Outhwaite for Avon and launching Quick Bite, a magazine for the fast food industry, which was stocked in WHSmith and subsequently acquired by another publisher. Most recently, Linda has developed and executed an internal communications plan for more than 1,000 employees at cereal giant Weetabix, during the implementation of a new, multi-million-pound warehouse management IT system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her new role at Ballyhoo PR, Linda will be helping to produce a business magazine, crafting press releases, articles and blogs, and securing press coverage for a range of clients.

The new recruit at Ballyhoo PR, Linda McKeown.

Emma Speirs, Director of Ballyhoo PR, said: “I’m really pleased to announce Linda’s appointment and welcome her to Ballyhoo PR. She will be a huge asset to the team and brings so much experience to the business that will be of real benefit to so many of our clients operating in the sectors Linda has previously worked in.”

Linda said: “I recently joined the Ballyhoo team as Senior PR and Content Executive and have already been made to feel like part of the team – and it’s a fab team!

“I’m really excited to be able to contribute in helping spread the word about the fabulous SMEs we support.