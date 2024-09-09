Northants County Federation of WI's equip volunteers with high-vis jackets

Northamptonshire County Federation of WIs is all set for their upcoming annual meeting in October.

Northants County Federation is pleased to report that it is organised to equip their volunteers for car parking duties for their Annual Meeting, thanks to Specsavers of Towcester.

Specsavers Director, Stefano De Leo, donated these splendid high-vis jackets to the Federation.

Volunteers on car parking duties at future WI events will be seen clearly now.