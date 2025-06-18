Northants cheesemonger reflects on first year of in-person shop with ‘sell out successes’

A Northamptonshire cheesemonger has reflected on the first year of his in-person shop, which has included a number of events described as “sell out successes”.

Cheese on Towcest’ was founded by Mark Rodgers in June 2020 and he opened The Cheese Place at Wharf Distillery in May last year.

Offering online subscriptions and gifts, as well as attending weddings, tasting events and markets, the business is described as a “modern take on a British classic”.

As a predominantly online cheesemonger until this time last year, Mark sources, tastes and selects the best of British and Irish artisan cheese and chutney.

The business owner is a massive lover of cheese and had been making it at home for his own enjoyment for around six years before he launched Cheese on Towcest’.

Though he was sadly made redundant from a former job during the pandemic, Mark believes the stars aligned and it was time to do something for himself.

Though the answer had always been no when customers persistently asked Mark if he would set up a shop where people can collect their cheese from, everything changed when a spot at Wharf Distillery became available.

Now, a year on from opening, Mark let the Chronicle & Echo know how business is going for both The Cheese Place and Cheese on Towcest’.

“The Cheese Place is getting busier,” he said. “Regulars come back over and over again, and the cheese tasting events have been sell out successes.

“Local businesses in Towcester are coming to us for their supply of cheeses for their events, and we get on really well with our landlords at Wharf Distillery. We collaborate with them when we can.”

With a good team behind him, the build up to Christmas is already underway – which Mark explained is likely to be the case for all cheesemongers as it is arguably the most important time of year.

With The Cheese Place having celebrated its first year open in May, and Cheese on Towcest’ reaching its half-a-decade milestone this month, Mark says he “does not know where the time has gone”.

“I have to pinch myself,” he continued. “I can’t get my head around it. I began with less than £1,000 and a side hustle as a cheese seller.

“Five years on and I’m at three weekly markets, making cheese once a week, attending six farmers markets, and running a shop. It’s incredible.

“This little idea has flourished and there’s a lot of hard work that goes into it. I love what I do, and standing behind the counter in front of customers is what it’s all about.”

Cheese on Towcest’ still operates from Mark’s home, which includes preparations for weddings, events, gifts and all deliveries. The Cheese Place remains a separate entity under its own roof.

Mark said: “Retail was a jump into the unknown. I’d never had a bricks and mortar shop and we found a formula that works. In this economy and government, everyone is taking a hit but we have remained stable and consistent.”

The founder believes it is the personal touch and knowledgeable staff members that customers like most about the experience he has created.

Looking to the future of Cheese on Towcest’, the team is hoping to take on a second vehicle by the end of the year to attend more events and locations. Another staff member is also currently being hired.

There will be an increase in tasting events at The Cheese Place, with the hope of making them twice-monthly to meet the demand from customers. Mark would also like to open the venue three days a week as they build up to the busiest time of the year.

For more information on Cheese on Towcest’ and The Cheese Place, visit the business’ website here.