Northants businesses join forces to deliver county’s first digital PR service
Goldings Communications and Eighty Eight Digital are blending their experience and expertise to deliver fully integrated digital PR campaigns. A highly targeted, measurable and effective way to increase brand reputation across a whole host of digital platforms, digital PR combines traditional PR methods with SEO and data-driven digital marketing capabilities and is becoming increasingly popular with businesses who are keen to maximise their brand reputation and online presence.
Done well, digital PR will generate quality backlinks on digital platforms, online publications and social media, which means search engines are more likely to recognise websites and other online content as credible, trustworthy and authoritative. Unlike traditional link building for SEO, digital PR uses journalistic storytelling and traditional media outreach to create valuable, newsworthy content, earning media mentions, coverage and links from some of the most reliable sites on the web.
Kim Hughes, director, Goldings Communications, said: “As more people automatically go online for any important information, it’s crucial that businesses have a solid, relevant and interesting online presence. By leveraging a whole host of digital platforms, a well-thought out and well-executed digital PR campaign can boost brand awareness, increase new business leads and develop meaningful bonds with target audiences.”
Alex Harper, head of client services, Eighty Eight Digital, comments: “We are proud to be the first Northants-based agencies to offer digital PR services. Working alongside the experienced team at Goldings Communications, we’ve developed a framework that helps drive highly authoritative, relevant and contextual backlinks to our clients’ websites. By combining our expertise in SEO and data-driven marketing with Goldings’ proficiency and expertise in public relations, we’ve formed a synergy that sets us apart as Northamptonshire’s first digital PR agency.”