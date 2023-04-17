Northamptonshire's Sarah Kaye appointed as new Sported chief executive officer

Sported's new CEO Sarah Kaye

Kaye recently had a successful four years as CEO of Pet Food UK. She was previously UK Sales Director at McCormick, a leading supplier in the food industry, and prior to that spent a few years in the video games industry with spells at Activision Blizzard and Tesco.

Kaye, who lives in Northamptonshire, will formally take up the position next week and will replace Nicola Walker, who is stepping down after four years as CEO.

Kaye said: “I have always been passionate about sport and the role it can play as a force for good in society, and I feel absolutely privileged to be joining an organisation with such a compelling sense of purpose – focused on tackling inequalities through sport and physical activity so every young person gets equal opportunities in life.

“The need for Sported and the community groups they support is greater than ever. I am hugely excited about joining the team and playing a small part in helping young people to thrive.”

Sported works with almost 3,000 groups and clubs across the UK, delivering expertise, resources and vital support in order to make a positive impact on young people - and on communities.

The charity provides resources and assistance free of charge, supporting half a million young people to overcome barriers to reach their full potential. These organisations operate in every geographical location and help tackle the most serious social issues affecting communities including youth violence, discrimination, and poverty.

It pairs with a number of partners to deliver programmes including Barclays, Ring, P&G, Sport England and St. James’s Place Foundation.

Simon Cummins, Sported’s chair of Trustees, said: “Sarah has had an impressive career in the commercial sector and is an experienced, highly inclusive CEO.