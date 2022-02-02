Northamptonshire's rising business stars keen to drive chamber forwards

Imran Ilias

An organisation which supports more than 100 young entrepreneurs from across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes has made three exciting new appointments.

Next Generation Chamber was created in 2017 by Northamptonshire Chamber and Milton Keynes Chamber to help businesses support and nurture staff who are dedicated to advancing their careers.

Throughout the pandemic it has continued to provide vital personal development sessions and social opportunities to its members and has now welcomed Nina Gandy, Jamie Cochrane and Imran Ilias to its committee to help drive the organisation forward.

Nina Gandy

Cynthia Spencer Hospice corporate partnerships fundraiser Nina Gandy, 31, has been a member since 2019.

She said: “Next Generation Chamber encourages development and helps individuals to thrive, to share stories, ideas, passions and to be the best they can be.

“I want to understand what current members need from Next Generation Chamber and encourage new members to join.”

Imran Ilias, 25, joined the organisation last year and is a commercial litigation paralegal and future trainee solicitor at Wilson Browne Solicitors.

Jamie Cochrane

He said: “I really like the mix of people who attend Next Generation Chamber events - the future leaders of the county. I wanted to join the committee to create an impact by planning and promoting the events. I want to encourage more professionals of similar backgrounds to get involved.”

PBC Business Recovery & Insolvency associate Jamie Cochrane, 33, added: “I joined Next Generation Chamber shortly before the pandemic. I’ve seen the good work it does in terms of helping people with their continuing professional development and I’m keen to drive that forward.”

President Hannah Brady was thrilled to welcome the new committee members and said a heartfelt thank you to outgoing vice president Connor Slasberg, who was the organisation’s first president and hosted its inaugural Next Generation Business Awards.

Hannah said: “It's brilliant to see Nina, Jamie and Imran joining the committee. I'm really looking forward to working together this year to strengthen Next Gen.

“I’d also like to thank Connor for his support and passion for Next Gen since it launched. We will certainly miss his enthusiasm and impressions in our committee meetings!"

Next Generation Chamber will host a social event for members at The Pinnacle Climbing Centre in Northampton on 22 February and is running an online personal development session on managing online personal brands on 30 March.