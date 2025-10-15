Northamptonshire's NNBN winner uses Small Biz 100 Stage for Disability & ADHD Advocacy

Kelly Israel, Founder of Melody Woman Music

Melody Woman Music in Towcester, Northamptonshire, has been named as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses for 2025 by the Small Business Saturday campaign, as it kicks off its annual call to champion and support the nation’s favourite businesses.

This honour follows an incredible year for the firm, which was also named Microbusiness of the Year for Northamptonshire at the 2025 NNBN Awards. Melody Woman Music delivers live music and event experiences for the community. Founded in 2023 by Kelly Israel, a late-diagnosed neurodivergent (Autism and ADHD) entrepreneur, the business is committed to ensuring neurodivergent people are valued, supported, and empowered to use their unique talents and strengths to deliver positive social impact in their communities, and for themselves.

Following a nationwide search, the Towcester firm has been selected as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases the most innovative and admired small businesses across the nation, as part of the countdown to Small Business Saturday on 6 December.

To celebrate being named one of the UK’s most inspiring small businesses, Melody Woman Music will be launching its new event, "Business Beats." The event will bring local entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and the community together through music and networking and drive a crucial political conversation about the urgent need for better funding and support for disabled and neurodivergent entrepreneurs in the region. Micro and small business owners in the region are encouraged to book a stall at the event and can do so by visiting melodywomanmusic.uk

Kelly Israel, Founder Melody Woman Music, with her NNBN Micro Business Of The Year Award

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which celebrates small businesses and encourages the public to support and spend with small firms.

Quote from Melody Woman Music

“We are absolutely delighted to be recognised with both the NNBN Microbusiness of the Year and as a Small Business Britain SmallBiz100 for 2025. We are committed to using these incredible platforms to showcase the vital role small and micro businesses play in the economy of Northamptonshire, and to shine a light on disabled entrepreneurship more widely. We must discuss both the barriers we face and the unique benefits and perspectives neurodivergent entrepreneurs bring to the UK business landscape.”

Melody Woman Music will be profiled by the campaign on Thursday, 27th November 2025 - the day of Business Beats -as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK. “Small businesses are the nation’s favourite businesses – bringing immeasurable value to our local communities and powering the wider economy,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“Firms like Melody Woman Music in this year’s SmallBiz100 represent some of the UK’s most-loved small businesses. It is so important that we encourage public support for small businesses up and down the country, as many are still facing a host of challenges as they enter this critical final stretch of the year,” she added.

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots non-commercial campaign that was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the campaign’s principal supporter in the UK.

Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said: “Through our long-standing support of Small Business Saturday, American Express is proud to champion the nation’s small businesses. Congratulations to this year’s SmallBiz100, which once again showcases the incredible vibrancy and innovation of small firms and the valuable contribution they make to local communities.”

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants to small service and b2b businesses like plumbers and accountants. To learn more Small Business Saturday’s SmallBiz100 visit https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com.