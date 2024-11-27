Northamptonshire's Miracle Design & Play secures £6M investment

BGF, the UK and Ireland’s largest and most experienced growth capital investor, has completed a £6 million investment in the company.

BGF, the UK and Ireland’s largest and most experienced growth capital investor, has completed a £6 million investment in Miracle Design & Play (“Miracle”), a Northampton-based specialist in the design and installation of children’s playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, fitness trails and skateparks for the housebuilding sector.

The investment marks a pivotal step in Miracle’s growth strategy, enabling the business to enhance its market presence and further expand across the UK.

Founded in 2000 by husband-and-wife team Richard and Julie Howard, Miracle has established a strong market position by focusing on the unique needs of UK housebuilders, providing bespoke playground solutions that comply with planning regulations. With a proven track record of high customer satisfaction and innovative design capabilities, Miracle has become a preferred partner for over 250 leading housebuilders.

Miracle has completed more than 3,000 projects since inception and has experienced strong growth, with sales almost tripling between 2021 to 2023.

The investment from BGF will enable Miracle to further capitalise on the demand for high-quality, regulatory-compliant playgrounds in new housing developments. The funding will support a range of strategic initiatives, including the expansion of the business development team, enhancements to operational capabilities and the implementation of advanced digital solutions such as project management software and CRM systems to streamline processes and improve efficiency.

With the UK housebuilding sector poised for growth and a key government agenda to drive increased newbuild housing volumes, Miracle is well-positioned to increase its market share and offer innovative, sustainable play solutions to meet the evolving needs of developers and local communities.

Following an introduction from BGF’s Talent Network, Haydn Mursell has joined the company’s board as Non-Executive Chair. Mursell, who has extensive experience in the construction and housebuilding markets, having been CFO and CEO of Kier Group from 2010 to 2019, will play a key role in driving growth.

Post-investment, Daniel Buckley will assume the role of Managing Director, with Richard Howard moving to Non-Executive Founder. Daniel has been with Miracle since 2007, initially starting as a designer before moving into roles, including Design Manager, Project Manager, Commercial and Operations Manager, and most recently, Operations Director.

Richard Howard, Non-Executive Founder of Miracle Design & Play, said: “Over the past 20 years, Miracle has grown into a market-leading design and installation business with embedded and strategic relationships with our customers. Building on this, partnering with BGF was an important decision driven by their proven track record in helping companies grow and flourish.”

Daniel Buckley, Managing Director of Miracle Design & Play, said: “We are excited about the future and the opportunities this partnership will bring to our business. This investment will not only enable us to enhance our operations and expand our reach but also strengthen our ability to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Mark Nunny, Investor at BGF, said: "Miracle’s commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy. We are confident that this partnership will enable Miracle to reach new heights and continue to lead the market in designing safe and engaging play environments for children across the UK."

This investment will bring significant growth opportunities for Miracle, allowing the company to leverage BGF’s extensive network and expertise in scaling businesses. The partnership is also poised to create more jobs and contribute positively to the UK’s housebuilding industry.

BGF’s Central and East deal team, which included Mark Nunny, Nathan Heath, Elena Kovalikhina, and Tom Gilchrist, led the deal.

Miracle was advised throughout the process by Amanda Hall at Quercus Corporate Finance.

Amanda Hall, Partner, Quercus Corporate Finance, said: “Miracle is a high-quality business, and the Quercus team is delighted to have helped Richard and Julie to forge a partnership with BGF to drive the next phase of growth.”

Advisers to the deal included:

Company

● Quercus Corporate Finance (Amanda Hall) – Lead advisory ● Shaw Gibbs (Robyn Liddell) – Accounting and Tax ● EMW Law (Simon Arkell and Hollie Tompkins) – Legal

BGF ● Claritas Tax (Guy Kendall, Danny Orr and Michael Kouris) – Tax ● Shoosmiths (Aleks Bosch and Adam Leszczynski) – Legal