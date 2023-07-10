Northamptonshire's KROHNE LTD to open its doors to the whole community as part of Make UK’s National Manufacturing Day

KROHNE Ltd based in Wellingborough, Northampton is throwing open its doors to the local community as part of National Manufacturing Day on Thursday September 28th, 2023. Across the country, British manufacturing companies are partnering with the manufacturers organisation Make UK to give their local communities the chance to see first-hand the potential careers and jobs on offer in this exciting and diverse sector.

The day is open to all students making subject choices to school leavers and more experienced workers looking at the possibilities of a career in manufacturing. The day will also give companies the chance to let their whole community understand more about the businesses on their doorstep. To take part and register visit; https://bit.ly/43ByNIE

KROHNE Ltd has been part of the Northampton community, manufacturing Coriolis Mass flow meters from its Wellingborough factory on Park Farm Industrial Estate since 1994 where they employ 290 people.

Billy Aitchison, KROHNE Ltd Operations Director commented:

“We are delighted to be taking part in National Manufacturing Day 2023 and very much look forward to welcoming all into the Coriolis Centre of Excellence facility in Wellingborough. I am very proud of our hard-working team, whose commitment makes it possible for our company to compete successfully on a global scale in the ever-changing and exciting manufacturing sector. I hope you enjoy your time with us and take the opportunity to talk with some of our team about their roles and experiences within the business. See you soon”.

During the day, visitors to KROHNE Ltd will be able to take part in a series of events including demos and a ‘behind the scenes’ factory tour. They will also be able to talk directly to members of staff about how the company works and what opportunities might be available for them.

To make it easy to see what’s going on across the local area, Make UKhas created a dedicated microsite www.nationalmanufacturingday.org where companies taking part will post what they produce and detail the events they are planning for National Manufacturing Day itself. Schools and local residents interested in seeing what is available in their area will be able to search the site using a simple postcode finder, to pinpoint those businesses closest to them and allow them to pick out something which they will find the most interesting.

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, the manufacturers organisation added:

“This is a really exciting day where the whole manufacturing sector will come together to celebrate the amazing things that Britain designs and makes.

“Britain’s manufacturing companies are at the forefront of global renewable technology development and some of the most innovative engineering developments seen anywhere around the world. This is a sector with amazing opportunities, and we hope this first National Manufacturing Day will give people who have never had the chance to see inside their local businesses just what is going on and the opportunities available to them.”