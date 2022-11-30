Northamptonshire's Jelley’s and Sasha launch new vodka ahead of festive season

A leading organic vodka brand and an international DJ have joined forces to create a festive tipple just in time for Christmas.

Jelley’s and Sasha have produced a high-quality bottle of vodka to celebrate the Last Night On Earth (LNOE) record label being 10-years-old.

Entitled ‘Jelley’s X Last Night on Earth,’ the 50cl bottle represents the first collaboration between the Welsh DJ, his LNOE imprint and Jelley’s.

LAST NIGHT ON EARTH X JELLEY

To mark the launch of the new spirit, there is a 10 per cent discount on all pre-orders of the bottle purchased before Wednesday, December 7.

A spokesperson for the LNOE team said: “We are excited for our first drinks-collaboration with Jelley. When Benjamin reached out it was no question for us to go ahead with the project.

“It took some back and forth and refining to get it right but now we’re here and it’s the perfect occasion to launch this around the festive season. We hereby close the milestone of LNOE TEN, and hope everyone enjoys a drink with us in spirit over the holiday period."

Benjamin Jelley, brand founder of Jelley’s, said: “It is an honour to be able to work with such a pillar within dance music and I am so proud of the product we have developed.”

Sasha said: “It was a pleasure to have collaborated with the team at Jelley’s and I am over the moon with the product we have created. We spent months developing the perfect recipe and we really believe that it will get people in the festive spirit.

“I am proud to be launching this vodka to mark 10 years of my Last Night On Earth collection, so I really hope people can enjoy this spirit with us in celebration.”

Jelley’s specialises in producing a wide range of vodka, is based in Northamptonshire and has just received its B-corp certification.