A Northamptonshire wedding planner has won a regional award for her business that aims to “take the stress away” from couples on their big day.

Hannah Rose, from Weedon, who owns Hannah Rose Weddings and Events, has been named as The Wedding Industry Awards’ wedding planner of the year 2023 for the East Midlands region.

The 33-year-old has been involved in the industry for 15 years and set up on her own in 2020. After weathering the storm of the pandemic, this year Hannah has taken on 14 couples, which is the maximum she will accept in a year to make sure she gives each wedding the attention it deserves.

Hannah does not know for definite, yet, who nominated her for the award but she suspects it was either a couple or a venue she has worked with. Once nominated, couples are then able to write testimonials and answer questions about the nominees, which Hannah says 12 of the couples of the 14 she worked with in the allotted time did. A judging panel of industry leaders then chose Hannah as the regional winner.

The business owner said: “It’s a really big award body in our industry so I was really surprised and excited. I work really hard all year so to see people appreciate what I do gives you that boost.

“To know you are doing a good job is really appreciated, as that’s all I want to do. I want to save my couples stress and make sure they have a good day.”

The regional win means Hannah is now on the national shortlist and is in with a one-in-seven chance to be named wedding planner of the year for the whole of England.

Hannah added: “To win the national award would be amazing but shocking. I put my heart and soul into my business so it would mean a lot.

“This year has been brilliant. I’ve taken on the maximum amount that I set myself, and to do that coming out of Covid has been amazing. It’s been a busy year and I’m grateful that we are back working.”