Northamptonshire web design agency offering a £4000 website Christmas competition

DeType is giving businesses the chance to unwrap a gift like no other: the opportunity to win a brand-new website up to the value of £4000 – designed to elevate your online presence and drive success in the coming year.

In true festive spirit, DeType embraces the quirky and beloved Christmas traditions from around the world, infusing them with creativity and flair. Christmas traditions bring people together and create a sense of anticipation. We are bringing this same sense of joy and surprise to our Christmas Giveaway, making the holiday season a lot brighter for one lucky business!

As we look toward the festive season, we’re inspired by Christmas traditions that vary from country to country.

In Norway, families hide their brooms on Christmas Eve to protect them from mischievous witches. We take a similarly vigilant approach to your website's security and reliability. Just as those brooms are hidden to keep trouble at bay, we work behind the scenes to safeguard your site from potential threats and disruptions, ensuring it remains smooth, secure, and free from unexpected hiccups, so you can focus on what matters most – growing your business – while we take care of the digital details

In the Czech Republic, another tradition involves single women throwing shoes over their shoulders to predict whether they’ll marry in the coming year. Although we aren’t going to predict your relationship status, we can build a relationship with you that you can look forward to working with!

In Japan, families have made a beloved tradition of eating KFC on Christmas Day, a result of clever marketing from the company decades ago. We believe in creating memorable experiences that last, just like the tradition of KFC. We aim to create lasting impressions on your customers and a positive impact on your business for years to come.

The whimsical Christmas Pickle, a quirky custom that has its roots in Germany. The tradition involves hiding a glass pickle ornament deep within the branches of the Christmas tree, and the first child to find it is said to receive a special gift or extra present. We love adding a little fun and surprise into the festive season – We believe that your new website should be a great find for your customers, with gems that make their experience unique and memorable, not in a pickle.

A website that works as hard as you do

We understand that a website is more than just an online presence – it’s an integral part of your business strategy, by understanding your company and working closely with you, the winner of this Christmas Giveaway will receive a custom-built website, carefully tailored to meet their business goals. From sleek, minimalist designs that focus on the essentials, to innovative functionality that enhances user experience, our team of expert designers and developers will craft a site that truly works for you.

The website will feature responsive, mobile-first design, ensuring it looks stunning and performs seamlessly across all devices. Intuitive navigation, fast loading times, and easy-to-update content management are just a few of the elements we focus on to ensure your website looks great and delivers results.

How to Enter

To enter DeType’s' Traditional Christmas Giveaway, simply visit our website https://www.detype.com/christmas-giveaway/ sign up to our newsletter and fill out the entry form. You’ll need to tell us a bit about your business. The winner will be announced on the 1st week of January, with the new website going live within 8 to 12 weeks.

Terms & Conditions can be found here https://www.detype.com/christmas-competition-terms-conditions/

DeType 35 The Business Exchange, Rockingham Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN16 8JX