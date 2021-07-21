Northamptonshire village store allowed to sell alcohol for extra two hours at new site despite councillor's concerns

An application for a new store in a Northamptonshire village to be allowed to sell alcohol has been granted despite concerns from a councillor.

The Co-operative Food in Brixworth can supply alcohol for consumption off the premises between 6am and 11pm daily following West Northamptonshire Council’s licensing sub-committee's approval on July 14.

Liberal Democrat councillor for the village, Jonathan Harris, warned against extending the Harborough Road supermarket's hours by two hours compared to the old Hunters' Way site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old Red Lion Inn on Harborough Road, Brixworth. Photo: Google

“Brixworth has suffered from examples of anti-social behaviour in recent times and extending the hours available to sell alcohol will only compound the issue further," he wrote.

A letter from the member of public added: "Brixworth has suffered from anti-social behaviour recently and providing a licence for these times would only compound the issue."

The Co-op and neighbouring Post Office on Hunters' Way are moving into a new building on Harborough Road in place of the former Red Lion Inn.

In November last year, the planning inspectorate allowed the Co-op Group’s appeal against Daventry District Council’s second rejection of the proposal for the store five months earlier.

The Co-operative Food and Post Office on Hunters' Way, Brixworth. Photo: Google

The current store can sell alcohol from 7am to 10pm but the new supermarket will be able to do so for an extra two hours.

The approval is subject to various conditions including a CCTV system which gives coverage of all entry and exit points and a proof of age scheme.

The licensing officer’s statement to the committee read: "It is not unusual for a shop of this type to apply for hours of this length, in a large or small village or town setting, right next to residential properties.

"This is not the longest opening hours we have in the district for a convenience store, there are some that start even earlier in the morning.