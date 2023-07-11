Northamptonshire village pub opens stunning new garden area after two month transformation IN PICTURES

This cosy Kilsby pub serves afternoon teas, Indian supper club and cookery and cocktail masterclasses

The George pub and restaurant, nestled in the Northamptonshire village of Kilsby, has opened its new garden area after a stunning two week renovation.

The charming village pub, set in an 18th century building, has all of the elements of a traditional british pub with contemporary touches and seamless infusions of SouthEast Asian inspired food.

Chef patron of The George, Hari Krishnamurthy, told the Chronicle & Echo that he drew inspiration for the pub’s new garden area from Pinterest and other restaurants in London and Scotland.

The eatery has also launched an exclusive garden menu consisting of wood-fired pizzas, sharing boards, burgers and small plates.

Hari said that diners have been bursting with positive feedback both in person and on social media, where the pub shared the renovation’s progress since it began at the end of April.

“They said I have good taste,” Hari laughed. “We just want to keep it simple. I am not looking for a Michelin Star or an AA Rosette, I want to give hearty meals to people, good quality food and good quality produce.”

Hari worked as a chef for 20 years before he was made redundant during the coronavirus pandemic - a particularly strenuous time for the hospitality industry.

He took on The George last June as a patron and he told this newspaper that, one year on, the pressure to make enough money to pay the bills still gives him “butterflies” every weekend.

“This is my first time experience as a businessman so it is a bit overwhelming in a way. It is very challenging especially with the energy costs rising and produce doubling in price.”

The George hosts British and Asian afternoon teas, Indian cookery classes, Indian Supper Club once a month and cocktail masterclasses. Customers can also often enjoy live music from local bands.

The pub is also set to launch their experimental breakfast menu in August on Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 11.30am

Take a look around The George’s new garden area:

1 . The George at Kilsby The George Pub and Restaurant - nestled in Kilsby - has had a huge garden renovation and it has opened its doors to diners for the first time with an all new garden menu. Photo: The George at Kilsby Photo Sales

