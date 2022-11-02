Northamptonshire village braced for broadband boost with build underway

Work currently taking place in Brixworth to connect 2,800 homes and businesses to ultrafast broadband is set to be a ’game-changer’ for residents living in the village - according to the UK’s leading rural, ultrafast broadband provider, Gigaclear.Brixworth resident, Helen Snell, said: “As a family of four, with one parent running a business from home and the other still working from home, we decided to switch to Gigaclear to improve our internet service.“Before switching, we often had issues streaming television online, and sending and receiving big files for work often took ages. Overall, we have been really happy with the whole service and product that Gigaclear offers. From initial interest right through to the friendly team’s installation.”Gigaclear is expanding its commercial build, taking its full-fibre network to underserved market towns and communities in Northamptonshire.Tony Smith, Regional General Manager at Gigaclear, comments: “This is going to be a game-changer for people living in Brixworth. Having access to reliable and fast broadband speeds is no longer a luxury but is necessary in order for many people to live their lives fully, whether it’s working from home, streaming or accessing other online entertainment.”Gigaclear’s full-fibre upgrade will bring speeds of up to 900Mbps to the village. With this speed, it will take just four seconds to download a film in its entirety.