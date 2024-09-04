The Highfurlong Brook Viaduct, near the village of Aston le Walls, has become the first of the HS2 project to be completed.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new rail project, which includes the 163-metre-long Northamptonshire viaduct, is intended to enhance travel times between London and the North and create additional space on the West Coast Mainline for local services and freight.

The viaduct is one of around 500 bridge structures in the HS2 project. Highfurlong Brook was delivered over two years by HS2’s main works contractor, EKFB—a group made up of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction, and Bam Nuttall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Corsar, EKFB’s project manager, said: “We have achieved many ‘firsts’ with Highfurlong Viaduct, from the first viaduct to have its full deck installed to the first structurally complete viaduct on the HS2 programme following the recent installation of 136 parapets.

Highfurlong Brook Viaduct pictured.

“This would not have been possible without the hard work, consistency, and collaboration of everyone involved with the structure, from our designers down to our operatives out on site.”

The next stage of construction includes installing the earthworks that support the railway at each end of the viaduct, which is now structurally complete. The rail systems, including the track, signalling, power, and communications equipment, will be installed subsequently by a different set of contractors.

The viaduct, which is made up of seven spans, is approximately nine metres high and crosses the floodplain of Highfurlong Brook. Each span is made up of four beams weighing up to 56 tonnes and was lifted into place to serve as the structure's main support last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that HS2, between London and the West Midlands, will begin service between 2029 and 2033.

Highfurlong Brook Viaduct showing the four beams that make up a span in November 2023.

Bill Price, HS2 Ltd’s Project Client, said: “The completion of our first viaduct is a major moment for the HS2 project, and I’d like to thank everyone in our integrated project team and supply chain partners who have worked so hard to get us where we are today.

“It’s great to see Highfurlong Brook finished, and I look forward to seeing many more of our viaducts, bridges, stations, and tunnels come together over the next few years.”