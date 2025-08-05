Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network launches '31 Days of Summer' campaign

Shining a Spotlight on Visitor Experiences.

A fresh, simple idea is set to make a big impact across the county this August. The '31 Days of Summer' campaign is a month-long celebration of Northamptonshire’s brilliant tourism offer, with a different experience, attraction, place to stay, or eatery featured every single day.

From historic houses and adrenaline-packed adventures to independent eateries and family-friendly events, 31 Days of Summer showcases some of the very best visitor experiences Northamptonshire has to offer - all curated by members of the Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network.

A Simple Idea with a Big Impact.

The campaign signposts locals and visitors to standout destinations across the county, encourages sharing and word of mouth, and keeps the spotlight moving from one local gem to the next.

“We wanted something easy to get involved with, that could build real momentum,” says Kate Dent from the Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network.

“If you're featured, share what’s happening with you this summer, and give a shout-out to the next business on the list. A little nudge can go a long way.”

Whether it’s a family day out at Delapré Abbey, a relaxing Spa stay at Kettering Park Hotel, or exploring heritage highlights like 78 Derngate, there’s something new to discover every day throughout August.

Get Involved.

View experiences online: discover-northamptonshire.co.uk

Printed guides also available at hotels and attractions all around the county, including:

Delapré Abbey (Café)

Kettering Park Hotel (Reception)

Rushden Lakes Visitor Centre

With 31 days of inspiration, now’s the perfect time to explore somewhere new in Northamptonshire.