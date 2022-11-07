Northamptonshire spa named as the most popular golf and spa destination in UK

A Towcester-based spa hotel has been named as the most popular golf and spa destination in the UK by a spa break specialist website.

SpaBreaks.com has revealed that Whittlebury Hall was the most booked retreat in the UK on their website, accounting for around one in five bookings.

Founder of SpaBreaks.com Abi Selby said: “We all know how important it is to look after our bodies and protect our mental health. Of course, golf is a physical activity, but research shows the benefits it can have on improving mental health too by being outdoors, social and active. Likewise, spas help to decrease stress and anxiety."

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort.

Whittlebury Hall has two championship golf courses, offering guests 36 holes benefitting from four loops of nine holes.

The spa includes Heat and Ice Experiences complete with an aromatherapy crystal steam, caldarium, experience showers, foot spas, a hydrotherapy pool, ice cave, roman salt steam, sanarium, tepidarium and 23 treatment rooms.

Whittlebury Hall took made up more than 17 percent of total bookings at golf and spa retreats in the UK, beating The Belfry in Coldfield by around five percent.

With one of the most extensive lists of spa treatments in the country, SpaBreaks.com says Whittlebury Hall is “fully deserving” of taking top spot as the UK’s favourite golf and spa destination.

