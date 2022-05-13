Northamptonshire spa named as finalist in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2022

A spa, situated in picturesque Northamptonshire countryside, has been named as a finalist in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2022.

Whittlebury Spa, which is part of the four-star Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort, has been nominated in the ‘Best Day Spa’ category.

The annual awards are run by the Good Spa Guide, an online publication that aims to help its readers find the best spas and treatments in Great Britain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort.

Award nominees are chosen by the Good Spa Guide’s panel of expert journalists who have reviewed spas up and down the country, as well as by the publication’s readers.

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort offers guests a choice of eight indulgent spa packages ranging from spa days to two-night stays. Spa days start from £109 per person and include a treatment, buffet lunch, Heat and Ice experiences and use of the swimming pool, jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.

Spa manager at Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort, Sophie Clear, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Whittlebury Spa. The awards showcase the best in the UK spa industry, and we are proud Whittlebury Spa stands among them.

"It is the dedication and hard work of our exceptional specialist therapists, as well as our wide range of luxurious treatments and high-quality facilities, which makes Whittlebury Spa such a tranquil and soothing oasis for our guests. We wish all finalists in this category the best of luck.”

The spa, which has 32 treatment rooms, offers treatments and beauty essentials exclusively with ESPA, Jessica and Payot.

Treatments available at the spa include massages, facials, dermaplaning, manicures, and pedicures, as well as its award-winning Heat and Ice experiences which include a hydrotherapy pool, caldarium, experience showers, ice cave and tepidarium.

The hotel is also home to a 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets, steam room, salt sauna, jacuzzi, hair studio and first-class gym facilities.

Voting for the awards opens on Monday (May 16) and closes on June 6.