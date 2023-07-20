The site manager at a Bovis Homes location in Oundle has been recognised by the industry for the high standard of construction work at his development.

Piet Cloete, who is in charge at the Cotterstock Meadows site in the town of Oundle, has received a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC).

The 50-year-old was among just 444 site managers out of 8,000 potential candidates across the country to be awarded the prestigious accolade, which celebrates those who demonstrate a strong passion, commitment and leadership that result in high-quality homes being produced.

Piet has been the site manager at Cotterstock Meadows, where Vistry Group is building 126 homes under its Bovis Homes brand on land off Cotterstock Road, since the summer of 2022.

He said: “This is the fifth time I have won the award, and it is an ecstatic feeling. Every time the email comes out announcing the winners and I see my name, it is a very proud moment. Knowing that 8,000 people were up for the award and out of that large number I was one of the winning people means a lot to me.

“The team here all work so hard, so being able to win an award for Cotterstock Meadows really means a lot to everyone. Winning this award is an achievement for everyone in the team, as it was teamwork that made it possible.”

Piet, who lives in Leicester, began his career in the construction industry 21 years ago, starting off as a labourer before working his way up to site manager. In 2016 he joined Linden Homes, which became part of the newly formed Vistry Group alongside Bovis Homes in 2020.

He said: “Being a site manager means being able to watch a piece of land turn into a home for someone to live in. Knowing that you helped to build a home that someone is now living happily in is a proud feeling.”

Piet will now go forward along with the other winners to be considered for the Seal of Excellence Award.

A selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes are currently available at Cotterstock Meadows, with prices starting from £313,500.

