Northamptonshire senior site manager named as best in the country for quality

John Nicholson (53), has won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National Housebuilding Council (NHBC), marking him down as one of the very best in the country.

Across the country, site managers working for David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Developments, have won 96 Pride in the Job Quality Awards in total this year. This is the 19th year in a row that Barratt Developments site managers have won more of these awards than any other housebuilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, who joined David Wilson Homes seven years ago, has claimed his first Pride in the Job Quality Award, but wants to keep improving to ensure he wins again in the future.

DWSM - 29062306 - Pride in the Job winner John Nicholson

He said: “It feels great to be recognised for the hard work I do. I’ve been nominated for the past few years, but this is the first time I have broken through.

“I take immense pride in my job and love helping people find their dream home. From breaking the ground on a new build, to handing over the keys and beyond. I have a 100% customer satisfaction rate, which is something I work tirelessly to keep in everything I do.

“Achieving what we have at The Wickets isn’t just a solo effort, and I have to say a huge thank you to my fantastic site team. In particular, Josh Newington, Alan Pink and Kevin McBride who go above and beyond to make sure every day runs as smoothly as possible. Here’s to next year!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from over 11,000 entrants, showing how difficult they are to win.

A Barratt Developments site manager, Kirk Raine, was named as the Supreme Winner of last year’s NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards. In January this year, Kirk was crowned as the winner in the Large Builder category for his work managing The Grove at Doseley Park, near Telford. This is the sixth time that a site manager working for Barratt Developments has won the Supreme award in the past eight years.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “It’s great news for our customers and the business that John has won a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers and building high quality homes. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other housebuilder for 19 years in a row now.”