Northamptonshire seeks dynamic leader for Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) Chair

Local partners are excited to announce the launch of a recruitment campaign to appoint a Chair to drive forward the establishment and delivery of a Northamptonshire LVEP. This pivotal role offers a unique opportunity for an experienced and passionate leader to drive forward the region's tourism strategy and enhance the local visitor economy.

The LVEP Chair will play a key role in positioning Northamptonshire as a top destination for both domestic and international visitors. By bringing together local businesses, government entities, and community groups, the Chair will lead efforts to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant events.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in tourism, hospitality, or a related field, with proven leadership experience. They will be tasked with developing and implementing strategic initiatives that will attract more visitors to the area, support local businesses, and contribute to the sustainable growth of Northamptonshire’s economy.

Cllr Daniel Lister, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Local Economy says “This county boasts some of the best attractions in the world and we intend to work collaboratively to ensure that everyone knows that Northamptonshire is a must visit destination! Plus, we will work collaboratively to support and nurture our local attractions and stakeholders, to create more jobs and to attract more inward investment into this industry across Northamptonshire.”

“We are looking for a visionary leader who can unite stakeholders across the region and champion Northamptonshire as a must-visit destination,” said Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council Deputy Leader. “The LVEP Chair will be instrumental in shaping the future of our local visitor economy, ensuring it thrives for years to come.”

Responsibilities of the LVEP Chair will include:

Overseeing the implementation of the comprehensive Northamptonshire Tourism Strategy.

Collaborating with local and national stakeholders to promote Northamptonshire's attractions.

Enhancing marketing efforts to raise the region’s profile.

Supporting local businesses in maximizing the benefits of tourism.

Ensuring sustainable growth of the visitor economy through innovative practices.

This position represents an exciting challenge for a dynamic leader eager to make a significant impact on Northamptonshire’s future. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work closely with a diverse range of partners, including tourism boards, local councils, cultural organisations, VCSE’s and businesses, to create a thriving visitor economy that benefits everyone in the region.

Applications for the LVEP Chair position are now open, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply by 5pm, on Tuesday 24 September. For more information on the role and how to apply, please visit www.discover-northamptonshire.co.uk or contact [email protected].