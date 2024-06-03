Northamptonshire Scout Group secures £1,500 donation from homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glendon District Scout Council has received a £1,500 donation from David Wilson Homes towards its annual Glendon Gang Show.

The donation came as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Glendon Scouts cover North Northamptonshire, predominantly the towns of Corby, Kettering, Desborough, Rothwell, and Burton Latimer.

The contribution from David Wilson Homes will go towards the next Glendon Gang Show on 12th - 15th March 2025. This is an annual variety and family show put on by Scouts and Guides in Corby and Kettering, involving people aged seven upwards.

Mark Phipps, Director of the Glendon Gang Show, said: “We are absolutely delighted Glendon District Scout Council has been chosen to receive this donation from David Wilson Homes. These funds will go towards investing more staging to enhance the Show for Glendon Gang Show 2025.

“The cast is taken from all the wards in Corby and Kettering and to ensure it is affordable for all, the show relies solely on fundraising, grants, and donations so that parents are not asked for the usual sign on fees and money towards costumes.

“The project brings together adults and children of all abilities and allows them to challenge themselves and develop lifelong skills. It helps to build their self-confidence and give them the opportunity to be in a professional theatre.

“They form friendships which can last a lifetime and gives them opportunities they are unlikely to experience anywhere else. The project is set up to be accessible for all so there are no auditions, and it is affordable for everyone that participates.

“It’s brilliant that David Wilson Homes has a scheme like this in place to support local community groups, we’re very thankful.”

Glendon Scouts has groups from Squirrels (four to five-year-olds), all the way to Network (for 18 to 25-year-olds).

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer Glendon District Scouts Council a donation to support the fantastic work it does, and we wish the group all the best for the next Glendon Gang Show.”