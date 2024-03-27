Northamptonshire school goes behind the scenes at Amazon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students from a new special educational needs school in Northamptonshire have enjoyed a tour of Amazon’s Daventry fulfilment centre.

Over five trips, 60 students from Chelveston Road School, which supports pupils with learning needs and autism, attended tours of the fulfilment centre to learn what happens when a customer clicks “buy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour was organised as part of Amazon Future Engineer, a comprehensive childhood-to-career programme aimed at increasing access to computer science education for students from underserved and underrepresented communities.

Chelveston Road School tours Amazon in Daventry

The guests received an insight into the various job roles throughout the fulfilment centre, and saw how Amazon stores, picks, packs and ships customer orders from the Daventry building.

Amazon Daventry by Site Leader, Josh Vause said:

“It was great to welcome pupils from Chelveston Road School to our site for a tour of operations at Amazon. We are passionate about supporting young people in our community in their learning and development through the Amazon Future Engineer programme, and we hope the students who visited us had a great and educational experience.”

Mark Adams, Head Teacher at Chelveston Road School added: