Northamptonshire PR firms team up to spread good news - and to find out how you feel about the media

Ballyhoo PR director Emma Speirs and Pilkington Communications director Jessica Pilkington

Two Northamptonshire PR companies have teamed up to conduct research into how people consume and think about the news to mark Positive Media Day next month.

Corby-based Ballyhoo PR and Northampton's Pilkington Communications are collaborating in the lead up to June 22, designed to ‘propel positivity into mainstream media’.

They have designed a Positive Media Day Survey, which will find out how the public accesses news stories and what the appetite for uplifting news really is.

Jessica Pilkington, director of Pilkington Communications, said: “What a wonderful idea, to have a dedicated day in the year to celebrate uplifting, positive news stories.

"As we slowly emerge from Covid restrictions, this is truly the time to focus on the positive.

"And yet if you pick up any newspaper, listen to the radio, or watch TV it is not hard to feel bombarded with negative news.

“Instead, we want people to be inspired and uplifted throughout the day by their news feeds and the mainstream media.

"We aspire to propel positivity into mainstream media, even if it is just for one day.”

Individuals and organisations are encouraged to participate in the survey, with respondents entered into a draw to win a £25 voucher to spend online or in store at Made in Northamptonshire.

The responses will be collated and shared in June as part of a wider campaign to promote the need for positive stories in the media.

Ballyhoo PR director Emma Speirs added: “Both our companies are committed to supporting organisations and promoting their successes, which is why we have chosen to work together on this Positive Media Day campaign – a collaboration that in itself is a fitting example of positivity.“