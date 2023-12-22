Northamptonshire patients receive Christmas gifts from Amazon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The gifts were given to Northamptonshire Health Charity which provides funding for equipment, research, training and more to comfort people when in hospital.

A team of 12 volunteers from Amazon’s Daventry fulfilment centre visited the charity to sort and pack the gifts, including books and games, for patients who will spend Christmas in Northamptonshire General Hospital.

Inguna Kutila, was part of the team from Amazon that packed the gifts. She said:

“We had a great time organising gifts for patients who have to spend the festive season in hospital, and we hope that the gifts make their Christmas as special as possible.”

Abbie Campbell, Corporate and Community Fundraiser at Northamptonshire Health Charity added:

“The team at Northamptonshire Health Charity would like to thank Amazon for the help in giving patients a boost as they spend this Christmas receiving treatment in hospital.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.