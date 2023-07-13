News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Northamptonshire opticians welcomes new store director

An opticians in Towcester is embarking on a new vision after welcoming a new store director. Stefano De Leo, who brings a wealth of clinical expertise and business experience to the team, will work alongside fellow store director, Daljit Singh Purewal, at Specsavers on Watling Street.
By Abbie WoodContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read

Starting his career in optics in 2001, Stefano began his Specsavers journey in 2004, qualifying as a dispensing optician in 2007. After ten years in the role, he then qualified as a contact lens optician in 2018 and now also fits and supplies all types of contact lenses, including those required for rarer conditions.

Alongside his new role as director, Stefano will continue to offer his expertise and knowledge to customers in-store, including consultations for contact lens fittings and aftercare. Stefano also dispenses glasses for all types of prescriptions, including specialist prescriptions for sportswear and children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I’m really excited about this opportunity as running a local Specsavers store has always been a dream of mine,’ says Stefano. 'I relocated to the area in 2019 with my family and have enjoyed getting to know the community. It’s been wonderful to meet our current customers and I’m looking forward to welcoming new customers too.’

Daljit Singh Purewal, store director, Stefano De Leo, store director Daljit Singh Purewal, store director, Stefano De Leo, store director
Daljit Singh Purewal, store director, Stefano De Leo, store director
Most Popular

Welcoming his new partner to the store, Daljit says: ‘It’s so exciting to have Stefano on board. The whole team and I are really enjoying working alongside him. He’s settled in well and has gotten to know our customers, who have all been very welcoming.’

For more information, or to book an eye test, call Specsavers Towcester on 01327 530096 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/towcester. Alternatively, you can visit the team in-store at 110 Watling Street, Towcester, NN12 6BT.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireSpecsavers