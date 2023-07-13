Starting his career in optics in 2001, Stefano began his Specsavers journey in 2004, qualifying as a dispensing optician in 2007. After ten years in the role, he then qualified as a contact lens optician in 2018 and now also fits and supplies all types of contact lenses, including those required for rarer conditions.

Alongside his new role as director, Stefano will continue to offer his expertise and knowledge to customers in-store, including consultations for contact lens fittings and aftercare. Stefano also dispenses glasses for all types of prescriptions, including specialist prescriptions for sportswear and children.

‘I’m really excited about this opportunity as running a local Specsavers store has always been a dream of mine,’ says Stefano. 'I relocated to the area in 2019 with my family and have enjoyed getting to know the community. It’s been wonderful to meet our current customers and I’m looking forward to welcoming new customers too.’

Daljit Singh Purewal, store director, Stefano De Leo, store director

Welcoming his new partner to the store, Daljit says: ‘It’s so exciting to have Stefano on board. The whole team and I are really enjoying working alongside him. He’s settled in well and has gotten to know our customers, who have all been very welcoming.’