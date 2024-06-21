Northamptonshire opticians welcomes new director
Emma Darby, who brings a wealth of clinical and retail expertise to the team, will work alongside fellow director, Andrew Darby, at Specsavers on the High Street.
Starting her career in optics in 2003 after graduating from Aston University a year prior, Emma started her career journey at Specsavers in 2006 as a locum. When Specsavers Rushden opened in November 2009, she joined the team as a senior optometrist and worked part-time whilst raising her young family.
‘I’m really enjoying my new role as retail director,’ Emma says. ‘I have retail experience from running a separate business so when the opportunity arose I was keen to take on the challenge .
‘The whole team have been so supportive since I’ve started my new journey. I’ll still be using my skills as an optometrist for a couple of days a week so I’m pleased I can continue to support from a clinical perspective too.’
‘It’s brilliant to have Emma on board as director,’ Andrew Darby, fellow store director at Specsavers Rushden, comments. ‘As an original team member from when we first opened, I’m thrilled that she’s chosen to further her career here and use her knowledge and expertise to the lead the team as a director.’
