Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week to champion local industry

Cassandra Campbell of Paradise Computing Ltd is spearheading the organisation of Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week, a dynamic initiative aimed at celebrating the county's industrial sector. Taking place from 23rd to 27th September 2024, this week-long series of events will bring together industry leaders, stakeholders and local businesses within the manufacturing and engineering community.

Northamptonshire is set to host its inaugural Manufacturing Week from 23rd to 27th September, a celebration aimed at highlighting the strength and innovation within the local manufacturing sector. This week-long series of events is poised to bring together key stakeholders, industry experts, and local businesses to foster collaboration and showcase the latest advancements in manufacturing.

The highlight of the week will be National Manufacturing Day on 26th September, featuring various events held at Delapré Abbey and the Vulcan Works in Northampton. Attendees can look forward to insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and a chance to explore the funding opportunities and innovations shaping the future of manufacturing.

Cassandra Campbell, Marketing Manager at Paradise Computing, a leading provider of manufacturing and logistics business software, is spearheading the initiative. Cassandra expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "It is incredibly exciting to be organising the first Northamptonshire Manufacturing Week. The importance of collaboration and supporting our local industry cannot be overstated, and the support we have received has been overwhelming. We are thrilled to bring together key stakeholders, local businesses, and public sector bodies to celebrate and champion the strength of our manufacturing community."

The event has garnered support from national organisations such as Sage UK, Sicon, Ingram Micro, CIM, Grant Thornton, The MTC, Lloyds Bank, The Manufacturer, and Acronis. Local backing is equally robust, with support and contributions from West Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Chamber, Silverstone Technology Cluster, Northamptonshire Manufacturing Forum, Made in Northamptonshire, University of Northampton, Paradise Training, Total Control Pro, Haus of HR, Reed, Hawsons Chartered Accountants, Business Doctors, The Ethical Car Wash Company, and Wilson Browne Solicitors. Media and PR support is being provided by Business Times and NNBN, with outstanding local venues like Delapré Abbey and Vulcan Works also playing a crucial role in the success of this initiative.

To get involved and view a schedule of events, visit: paradisecomputing.co.uk/NNMFG or call Cassandra on 01604 655900.