Northamptonshire luxury lifestyle store announced as finalist in two national business awards

Luxury home lifestyle store Bell of Northampton has been announced as finalists for Retail Business of the Year and Website of the Year categories in the SME National Business Awards.

The store on Kingsthorpe Road, which has been a fixture in Northampton for 125 years, invested £14,000 to redevelop their website - www.abell.co.uk- earlier this year, working with Northampton-based Supplyant to create an online shopping destination which gives customers all the inspiration they need to create their dream home.

Having already walked away with the coveted Website of the Year award at the SME Northamptonshire Awards in May 2024, the company is thrilled to be a finalist for the National award.

“We’re incredibly proud to be finalists in both the Website of the Year and Retail Business of the Year categories at the SME National Business Awards,” said Lee Ferris, managing director, Bell of Northampton.

The Bell of Northampton team collecting their award at the SME Northamptonshire Awards in May 2024

“Having already won Website of the Year at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards earlier this year, it’s exciting to be in with a chance of winning this award at national level!

“Our customers really are the heart of our business so to be recognised for the work we do in ensuring that they receive the best products, service and advice when it comes to all things home and garden, really means the world to the team.

“We are very proud of our heritage and the fact that we continue to be at the forefront of innovating and adapting has been key to success, which has allowed us to still be in business, serving happy customers!”

Targeting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) whose personnel numbers are 250 employees or less, the SME National Business Awards aim to raise the profile of industrious, hardworking and enterprising SMEs nationally.

This year’s Awards are made up of 20 categories, with the winners announced at a black tie event to be held at Wembley Stadium, London on Friday 6th December.

For more information about the SME National Business Awards visit https://eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-national-business-awards/