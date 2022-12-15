Northamptonshire logistics firm backs grand gala in aid of children's charity

Panther Logistics were a proud sponsor of an annual gala dinner which helped to raise over £100,000 for the logistics company’s corporate charity, Over The Wall Children’s Charity.

Members of the Panther team attended the glittering gala event and were key sponsors pledging their support for the successful fundraiser.

As part of the company’s continuing support for the charity, Panther were sponsors of the drinks reception of the glamorous gala dinner, which was recently staged at One Great George Street, London.

The Panther Logistics team at the Over The Wall charity gala dinner.

Gary McKelvey, Managing Director at Panther Logistics, said: “It was fantastic to be able to help sponsor this amazing event which helps to raise so much money for this incredible charity.

“The Panther team were thrilled to be able to attend the gala and our sponsorship is one of the many ways we continue to help support Over The Wall.”

Generous guests at the gala event helped to raise more than £100,000 for the charity Over The Wall, which provides free activity camps for seriously ill or disabled children and their families at several sites in the UK. Through its Camp in the Cloud the charity also provides online camps for young people that are unable to attend camps in person.

Christopher Pitts, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Over The Wall, said: “We held our annual gala event celebrating our amazing volunteers, as well as our first year returning to residential camps post-Covid.

“Panther Logistics were generous enough to sponsor our drinks reception, where guests enjoyed beverages and entertainment before the main event got underway. The gala was a tremendous success, raising just shy of £110,000. This is an amazing figure and will go a long way in supporting our 2023 efforts, especially the development of our new, permanent home for Over The Wall in the midlands.