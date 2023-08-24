News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire lad takes over failing pub and creates a new business empire!

"I spent many years trying to make a better life for myself, and now I'm finally happy"
By Billy JamesContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 08:26 BST

Kieran Miguel grew up in the sleepy village of Earls Barton, and moved to London to find the streets wasn't pathed with gold. After a few rough years he decided to make the move to Kent.

Working in pubs and restaurants most of his life he took the big jump of buying his own pub, and six months later giving it a £300k make-over.

Now Kieran Miguel is looking to take over yet another pub and also open a 100 seat Mediterranean restaurant in the Historic town of Rochester.

"I spent many years trying to make a better life for myself, and now I'm finally happy" he said. "Having issues with drugs and alcohol nobody wants to help, you have to do it for yourself"

Kieran has been doing charity work and raising money for various causes to give something back to the community. All I can say is well done!

