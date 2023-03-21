Northamptonshire key workers unaware of eligibility for home ceposit boost

It’s easy to think of those working in the NHS when the term ‘Key Workers’ is mentioned, but Barratt and David Wilson Homes are spreading the message to all essential workers that they might be entitled to support through its Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) estimates that 9.9 million employees in the UK are Key Workers with 5.3 million in the private sector, and 4.6 million in the public sector. As of October 2022, the NHS in England employed 1.5 million people, as reported by Nuffield Health, which demonstrates how many essential workers there are outside of the health industry.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme is available to those in the NHS, but also to an extensive list of those in education, the police force, fire service, environmental service, probation service, local authorities, prison service, as well as anyone at the Ministry of Defence or National Highways.

BN - 006 - The living room in the Oakley style home at Glenvale Park

For those using the scheme before 30th June 2023, the housebuilder will contribute £1,000 towards the deposit for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price.

For example, on a property costing £450,000, the homebuyer would qualify for a contribution of £22,500.

What’s more, purchasers using the scheme could also secure flooring included throughout their new home on selected properties.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We launched our Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme in 2020 as a thank you to the NHS for its efforts during the pandemic and, whilst still eligible for health workers, we’d like to raise awareness of the scheme amongst other essential workers.

“Teachers, refuge collectors and prison officers are among many other Key Workers who could qualify for a significant contribution towards a new home, and we’re here to help those in such industries progress on the property ladder.

“For anyone who thinks they might be eligible for the scheme, we’d encourage them to book an appointment with our Sales Advisers to learn how to make a move to a new home.”

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Northamptonshire or David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.To learn more about the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme, visit the website at Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes.